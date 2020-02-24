K-9 killed in the line of duty to be buried in a custom casket bearing his portrait

A Utah police dog killed in action is being buried in a custom coffin.

Hondo was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, who served with Herriman City’s Police Department.

He helped with more than 100 felony arrests.

But, on Feb. 13, he suffered a fatal gunshot wound while helping apprehend a suspect in Salt Lake City.

To honor him, the department asked Rawtin Garage to paint this casket.

It features an image of Hondo and symbols of his service.

HPD chief Troy Carr says Hondo died so his handler could live.

A public service for Hondo will take place Feb. 29.