Jif releases a GIF jar to help settle pronunciation debate

ROANOKE, Va. – The popular peanut butter brand Jif is releasing a jar featuring its name spelled with a "G" instead of a “J.”

It’s in partnership with Giphy, a popular GIF search engine.

The jar defines a GIF as an animated looping image, but make the controversial stance that it’s pronounced with a Hard “G,” not a soft one.

Steve Wilhite, the creator of the GIF, has previously stated it should be a soft “G.”

Despite that clarification, arguments and questions continue as to how to pronounce it.

GIF stands for graphics interchange format.

Looking for one of the Gif jars? You can find them on Amazon for $10, although when we last checked, they were unavailable.