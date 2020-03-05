100-year-old woman celebrates birthday by going to jail

Ruth Bryant celebrated her 100th birthday in an unusual way: she was arrested and taken to jail.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate had no idea there would be a slight delay in the birthday cake tradition when deputies arrived and accused of her indecent exposure during a recent visit to the Roxboro Fire Department.

Bryant was in on the gag, including the charge leveled against her.

She’d never been arrested, but in honor of her 100th birthday, she checked an item off the bucket list: heading to jail in handcuffs.