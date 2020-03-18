Photo shows man visiting father while separated by window due to coronavirus concerns

ANOKA, Minn. – A son’s act of love for an 88-year-old father is proving to be an antidote to coronavirus anxiety.

On Sunday, Charlie Johnson was photographed in the parking lot of Whispering Pines Assisted Living home in Anoka, Minnesota, visiting his dad on the phone through a window.

“I broke down in tears when I seen it, and I just wanted to share it with everybody else,” says Sandy Hamilton, a nursing assistant at Whispering.

Hamilton asked Johnson’s permission before posting the photo. Neither expected the flurry of sharing that followed.

“People probably need it right now,” Johnson says. “The country’s in disarray a little bit and I think they need a little hope, support.”