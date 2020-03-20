72ºF

Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
WASHINGTON – Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has announced that the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15.

Mnuchin tweeted Thursday morning that at President Donald Trump’s direction, “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

