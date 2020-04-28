New York ER doctor who treated COVID-19 patients kills herself in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A New York City doctor killed herself in Charlottesville on Sunday.

49-year-old Dr. Lorna Breen was the medical director of NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital’s emergency department, the New York Daily News reported.

The Daily News reported Breen had treated a “staggering number of coronavirus patients.” She was reportedly in Charlottesville visiting with family.

Officers responded to a call for medical assistance in the 1800 block of Winston Road on Sunday, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Breen was taken to UVA Hospital where she later died from self-inflicted injuries, police said.

”Frontline healthcare professionals and first responders are not immune to the mental or physical effects of the current pandemic," said Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney in a statement. “On a daily basis, these professionals operate under the most stressful of circumstances, and the Coronavirus has introduced additional stressors.”

For anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.