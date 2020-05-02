28 best Mother’s Day gifts 2020

NBC News – Of the many unique moments in 2020, one of them will be how we all celebrate the mothers in our life during Mother’s Day. The year's celebration is going to look and feel very different from previous years, and so will our memories of it. But despite stay-at-home orders spreading across the country, you've still got many opportunities to give your mom a thoughtful gift — the best Mother's Day gift ideas persist despite the impact of coronavirus.

Jenny Yip, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and parenting expert at Renewed Freedom Center in Los Angeles, California, previously told us that when it comes to gift giving, focusing on how they'll be using the gift could be tantamount — if they even want something they can use. “Does she usually prefer a practical gift? Or does she like something more sentimental? Flowers might be a wonderful gift if you know your mother enjoys them, but if you know she thinks they're wasteful, then go with what you know,” Yip advises. So where should you start? Below, we offer Mother's Day gift ideas we found after searching for some of the best options, as well as products from our existing shopping guides whose high quality translates into functional and usable gift options. We compiled gifts for every type of mother and at an array of price points. Happy Mother's Day!