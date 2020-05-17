Facebook launches new avatar feature in the U.S.

Another social media giant is entering the Bitmoji game.

You can now use a customized avatar on Facebook or its messaging platform. The feature was just rolled out for users in the United States.

Facebook describes them as “digital personas that let people engage in a more personal, dynamic way.” Users can personalize their virtual figure to reflect skin tone, facial features, hair and style.

The new feature can be used in messages, comments, stories and even gaming profiles. Facebook is looking to extend the feature to text posts with backgrounds.

To create a new Bitmoji

1. Go to the comments section of a post or messenger

2. Click on the smiley face icon

3. Select “Make YourAvatar”