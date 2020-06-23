80ºF

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Rayshard Brooks

Service begins at 1 p.m. Livestream player will be added before it begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

A cross hangs from the cathedral ceiling while Rayshard Brooks is memorialized on a screen during his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, Jun 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Brooks died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. Brooks death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. A private funeral for Brooks will be held Tuesday at the church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
ATLANTA – A Celebration of Life will be held for Rayshard Brooks at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday in Atlanta.

During the service, Dr. Bernice King and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the church’s senior pastor will speak at the service.

