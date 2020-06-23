WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA – A Celebration of Life will be held for Rayshard Brooks at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday in Atlanta.
During the service, Dr. Bernice King and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the church’s senior pastor will speak at the service.
