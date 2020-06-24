20-year-old dog in Tennessee is oldest living golden retriever in history

A Tennessee dog is proving that age is just a number.

August, or “Augie,” as she is affectionately called, turned 20 on April 24, making her the oldest living golden retriever in history, according to GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue.

August lives in Oakland, Tenn. with her humans, Jennifer and Steve, who she’s lived with since she was 14, according to GoldHeart.

