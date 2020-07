Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and ketchup?

Your Neapolitan treat could get a new twist, if you are brave enough.

Heinz launched DIY ice cream kits in Britain this month.

The condiment flavored cold treats coincide with national ice cream month in the u-k.

For about $17, the kit provides everything needed to whip up the frozen dessert -- sauce, recipe card, and scooper. The milk is not included.

As for the flavor options -- ketchup, mayonnaise, b-b-q sauce, and salad cream.