Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse

Petition signed by more than 285,000 people

Associated Press

Still from Sam Parker's video detailing the button on a DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy doll
PAWTUCKET, R.I. – A Trolls doll is being pulled off store shelves amid complaints it promotes child abuse.

Toymaker Hasbro said Wednesday that it’s in the process of removing the “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” from the market and will be offering customers a replacement doll of the popular female character.

The doll had been designed to giggle when placed in a sitting position, but some parents complain the sound activation button is inappropriately placed between the doll’s legs.

An online petition suggests the doll is “conditioning our children to think pedophilia is OK.”

