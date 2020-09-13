Petersburg man charged in fatal shooting in Hopewell home

HOPEWELL, Va. – A Petersburg man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who was found mortally wounded inside a Hopewell home.

Hopewell police said Daemon Dashawn Clarke was apprehended Saturday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Clarke is accused of killing 32-year-old Marcus Parker, of Petersburg, who was found with life-threatening injuries Thursday after police responded to a report of a person being shot.

Parker later died at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police have not released a potential motive in the killing or said whether Clarke and Parker knew each other.