Florida’s U.S. senators push to get rid of time change amid pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s U.S. senators are proposing to stay on Daylight Savings Time and keep us from springing forward next year due to the pandemic, according to WJXT.

Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio have introduced legislation that aims to keep us from not only turning clocks back in November but from changing the clocks in March 2021 when we normally spring forward.

The two senators say they’re proposing this change to help bring stability back to American families during the pandemic, and this isn’t the first time the lawmakers have made this push.

Sen. Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act in March 2019, which would have made Daylight Savings Time permanent across the country. The act was originally signed into law by then-governor Rick Scott in 2018.

Congress has not yet passed legislation that would allow Florida to stay on Daylingt Savings Time.