60 years apart: Brothers reunite after adoption separation

BATAVIA, NY – Don Crawford and his biological brother, Bruce DeLude, have been searching for each other for 60 years.

These two brothers were born in Batavia, New York but were unexpectedly separated when they were put up for adoption when they were very young. After spending years together in foster care, this was a split neither of them saw coming.

“I don’t think we even knew that they were going to really separate us until they put me in one car, and him in another car, and that was the last I saw of him,” Crawford says.

Crawford was 7 years old the last time he saw his older brother Bruce. Now at 67, he is finally getting the opportunity to hug his other half, something he has been waiting decades for.