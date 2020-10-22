WATCH: Final presidential debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article when the debate begins.

The final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville.

With just 12 days until the election, it’s the final chance for each candidate to make his case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters.

The debate will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

In an effort to curtail interruptions this time, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that Trump and Biden will each have his microphone cut off while his rival delivers an opening two-minute answer to each of six debate topics. The mute button won’t figure in the open discussion portion of the debate.

Sheets of plexiglass have been installed onstage between the two men.