79ºF

News

WATCH: Final presidential debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Debate scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Associated Press

10 News Staff

Tags: Politics, Elections, Decision 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump and Biden have starkly different visions for the international role of the United States and the presidency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump and Biden have starkly different visions for the international role of the United States and the presidency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article when the debate begins.

The final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville.

With just 12 days until the election, it’s the final chance for each candidate to make his case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters.

The debate will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

In an effort to curtail interruptions this time, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that Trump and Biden will each have his microphone cut off while his rival delivers an opening two-minute answer to each of six debate topics. The mute button won’t figure in the open discussion portion of the debate.

Sheets of plexiglass have been installed onstage between the two men.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10/Associated Press - All rights reserved.