Rockbridge County Public Schools switching to virtual learning due to community spread of COVID-19

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Rockbridge County said they made the “painful decision” to switch to 100% virtual learning for the rest of the year, as COVID-19 continues to spread in the community.

Starting Monday, November 30, PK-12 students in Rockbridge County Public Schools will participate in online learning five days a week.

School leaders said they are following recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health that urge school leaders to consider closing schools through the holidays. They also cited the “landscape of COVID cases that are being reported in the local area.”

The goal is to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, according to school leaders. At that time, Pre-K through 1st grade students will have in-person instruction Monday-Thursday and students in grades 2-12 will return to a hybrid “AA/BB Monday/Thursday” model.

School leaders said they will continue to consult with the Virginia Department of Health, CDC and Virginia Department of Education.

Schools are closed Wednesday, November 25 through Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.