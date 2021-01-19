Amber Alert issued for Charlottesville boy believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

5-year-old Bricen Kent Mwanawabene is believed to be in “extreme danger,” according to Virginia State Police.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a boy abducted out of Charlottesville.

5-year-old Bricen Kent Mwanawabene is believed to be in “extreme danger,” according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the abduction happened on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Bricen was last seen at 1528 Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.

Police believe Kerlie Johnson Gage abducted Bricen. Gage has black hair, brown eyes, and is five feet, four inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds.

Bricen has black hair, brown eyes, and is about three feet tall, weighing roughly 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, blue coat, blue hat, and black and green light-up shoes.

The two may be traveling in a 1997 Red Honda CR-V, with Virginia tags “UMM-2229.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can reach the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-977-4000.