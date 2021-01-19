WATCH: President Donald Trump presents farewell address ahead of Biden inauguration

President Donald Trump gestures as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Valley International Airport, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A day before his departure from the White House ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration, President Donald Trump shared his farewell address.

The nearly 20-minute video was released on YouTube from The White House channel Tuesday just after 4 p.m.

WATCH THE FULL ADDRESS BELOW:

Trump acknowledged Biden’s transition into the office early on in his speech.

“This week we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes and we also want them to have luck, a very important word,” Trump said.

Trump thanked his family, advisors, cabinet, secret service and other campaign and administration officials for their efforts.

“We did what we came here to do, and so much more,” Trump said.

Trump carried an optimistic note throughout the speech.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There’s never been anything like it,” Trump said.

In closing, Trump said, “I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart and optimistic spirit and a supreme confidence that for our country, and for our children, the best is yet to come. Thank you and farewell. God bless you. God bless the United States of America.”