Alleghany County elementary school temporarily switching to virtual learning due to staff COVID-19 cases

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – An elementary school in Alleghany County will switch to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases among its staff members.

Callaghan Elementary School currently meets the threshold of a 20% staff exposure rate, according to Alleghany County school leaders. Because of this, the Virginia Department of Health recommends the building remain predominantly vacant from January 20 through February 3, according to school leaders.

While the building is closed, all instruction will be virtual.

Because February 2 and 3 are planned teacher workdays, students will participate in online learning from January 20 through February 1.

The tentative plan is for students to resume in-person instruction at Callaghan Elementary School on February 4 under the A/B hybrid, blended model.

Families can pick up meals for students at the school on Wednesday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Starting on January 20, meal deliveries will begin in the Boiling Spring and Callaghan areas in addition to meal pick-up at school. Meals will be provided on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Two days worth of meals will be provided with both delivery and pick-up at Callaghan Elementary. The last day of delivery will be Monday, February 1. Check here for more information.