WATCH: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to deliver first briefing

In this Feb. 16, 2011, file photo, Jen Psaki is seen in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will deliver her first White House briefing on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

[Psaki, next White House press secretary, a veteran messenger]

Psaki has worked on many top Democratic campaigns and held leading roles under President Barack Obama, including deputy press secretary and White House communications director, as well as spokesperson for the State Department.