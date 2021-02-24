New poll shows nearly 1 out of 6 Gen Z adults identify as LGBT

More Americans are identifying themselves as part of the LGBT community, according to a Gallup study.

A big reason for this change is that a higher percentage of adults in younger generations are more likely to be a part of the LGBT community.

Gallup interviewed more than 15,000 U.S. adults and found that 5.6% identify as LGBT, an increase from 4.5% when compared to Gallup’s previous 2017 update.

American's self-identification as LGBT (Gallup)

Currently, the research shows that 86.7% of Americans say they are straight while 7.6% of those surveyed did not answer the question about their sexual orientation.

When breaking down the 5.6% of Americans identifying as LGBT:

Identify As Among LGBT U.S. Adults Among all U.S. Adults Bisexual 54.6% 3.1% Gay 24.5% 1.4% Lesbian 11.7% 0.7% Transgender 11.3% 0.6% Other (e.g., queer, same-gender-loving) 3.3% 0.2%

The above percentages do not add up to 100% as people could select more than one category, according to Gallup.

The survey also broke respondents down by generation, with nearly 1 in 6 Gen Z adults (those born between 1997 and 2002) identifying as LGBT.

Nearly 16% of those surveyed in Gen Z identified as LGBT. (Gallup)

Gallup stated that “at a time when Americans are increasingly supportive of equal rights for gay, lesbian and transgender people, a growing percentage of Americans identify themselves as LGBT. With younger generations far more likely than older generations to consider themselves LGBT, that growth should continue.”