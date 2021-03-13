Southwest Airlines employee in Texas goes ‘to infinity and beyond’ to return boy’s Buzz Lightyear toy

DALLAS, Texas – A young boy is reunited with his lost Buzz Lightyear toy after he left it on a plane in Dallas earlier this week.

Hagen and his family landed at the Dallas Love Field Airport and were already driving away in a rental car when Southwest Airlines realized the young boy forgot his Buzz Lightyear toy a the plane.

Southwest Airlines detailed Buzz’s heartwarming journey home on Facebook.

When the family finally noticed Buzz was missing, it was too late. The plane they were on was already on its way to its next destination: Little Rock, Arkansas.

Thankfully, a ramp agent named Jason noticed the lost toy in Little Rock, according to the airline. Jason saw the name “Hagen” etched on the bottom of Buzz’s boot, and recalled the young boy from earlier in the day. That’s when Buzz’s journey to return home began.

Days later, Buzz was reunited with Hagen and his family with a few surprises added to the package.

According to Southwest Airlines, Jason personally decorated Buzz’s box that he was returned home in with a letter detailing Buzz’s latest mission. Of course, photos of Buzz’s journey were added to the package as well.

“There’s definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world to us,” said Hagen’s mom, Ashley.

Hagen was all smiles to see his pal Buzz again, to say the least.