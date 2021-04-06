Two drivers, one student hospitalized after Southwest Virginia school bus crash

A student and two drivers were taken to the hospital after a bus crash in Southwest Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened at 7:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Lee Highway in Smyth County.

The Smyth County school bus had 17 kids on board and was stopping to pick up a student when a Honda Civic drove into the back of the bus, police said.

The school bus driver and a student were taken to Smyth County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to State Police. The driver of the Honda was also transported for treatment, but authorities did not specify the severity of their injuries.

Authorities said charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.