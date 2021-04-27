Virginia leaders working to put boards in place to regulate marijuana

As July 1 approaches, Virginia leaders are working to put several boards in place to regulate the marijuana industry.
One of them is the Cannabis Control Board.
Gov. Northam will appoint five people to oversee enforcement, which will be especially important when businesses are able to sell marijuana in 2024.
A 21-person public health advisory board is also being created.
There’s one more group that will be weighing in.
“A new Cannabis Oversight Commission consisting of 10 members of the General Assembly.” 158 “To ensure that we get this right. This is really important. This is a big change in Virginia law, a new industry being set up, we want to make sure it’s safe,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike.
One focus here will be on creating equal opportunity for retail, which includes giving farmers a chance to cash in.