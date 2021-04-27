Virginia leaders working to put boards in place to regulate marijuana

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The THC percentages of recreational marijana are visible on the product packaging sitting on a countertop, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. A debate about whether to set marijuana policy based on potency is spreading as more states legalize cannabis. Under a law signed last month, New York will tax recreational marijuana based on its amount of THC, the main intoxicating chemical in cannabis. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

As July 1 approaches, Virginia leaders are working to put several boards in place to regulate the marijuana industry.

One of them is the Cannabis Control Board.

Gov. Northam will appoint five people to oversee enforcement, which will be especially important when businesses are able to sell marijuana in 2024.

A 21-person public health advisory board is also being created.

There’s one more group that will be weighing in.

“A new Cannabis Oversight Commission consisting of 10 members of the General Assembly.” 158 “To ensure that we get this right. This is really important. This is a big change in Virginia law, a new industry being set up, we want to make sure it’s safe,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike.

One focus here will be on creating equal opportunity for retail, which includes giving farmers a chance to cash in.