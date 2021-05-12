Partly Cloudy icon
Colonial Pipeline resumes operations after cyberattack

Will take several days for supply chain to return to normal

Jeff Williamson
Digital Content Manager

Colonial Pipeline
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Those who have been rushing to gas stations across the Southeast can slow down.

Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday evening that at about 5 p.m., it had initiated the restart of its pipeline operations.

It will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal, according to Colonial and the company said that some areas the company serves may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.

The company said it plans to move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency as a way to help Virginia address gasoline supply disruptions.

