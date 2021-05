The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a hybrid hearing on “The Capitol Insurrection: Unexplained Delays and Unanswered Questions.”

This hearing will focus in particular on the Trump Administration’s preparations in advance of January 6 and response to the attacks.

Witnesses include Christopher Miller, Former Acting Secretary, Department of Defense, Jeffery Rosen, Former Acting Attorney General, Department of Justice, and Robert Contee III, Chief, Metropolitan Police Department.