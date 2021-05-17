LIST: Which Virginia stores still require masks to enter - and which don’t?

While Virginia’s mask mandate has been lifted for fully vaccinated people, individual businesses can still enforce a mask policy.
As of May 15, those fully vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask in Virginia in most indoor or outdoor settings; however, local communities and businesses are able keep mask rules in effect.
Many stores have now dropped mask requirements and if you don’t see a store listed below, check the door before entering -- most have their policy posted there.
Here’s a look at which stores and businesses are still requiring customers to wear mask -- and which are not:
Requiring masks
- Entertainment Venues
- AMC Theaters
- Salem Memorial Ballpark
- Regal Theatres
- Grocery Stores
- ALDI
- Kroger
- Whole Foods
- Home Improvement Stores
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- Personal Care
- Great Clips
- Pharmacies
- CVS
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- Restaurants
- Panera Bread
- Retail Businesses
- Barnes & Noble
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Macy’s
- Old Navy/Gap
- Petco
- Ulta
- Service Providers
- Uber
Not requiring masks
- Walmart
- Target
- Starbucks
- Sam’s Club
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Trader Joe’s