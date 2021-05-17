Cloudy icon
News

LIST: Which Virginia stores still require masks to enter - and which don’t?

Virginia lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people on May 15

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Coronavirus
,
Mask

While Virginia’s mask mandate has been lifted for fully vaccinated people, individual businesses can still enforce a mask policy.

As of May 15, those fully vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask in Virginia in most indoor or outdoor settings; however, local communities and businesses are able keep mask rules in effect.

Many stores have now dropped mask requirements and if you don’t see a store listed below, check the door before entering -- most have their policy posted there.

Here’s a look at which stores and businesses are still requiring customers to wear mask -- and which are not:

Requiring masks

  • Entertainment Venues
    • AMC Theaters
    • Salem Memorial Ballpark
    • Regal Theatres
  • Grocery Stores
    • ALDI
    • Kroger
    • Whole Foods
  • Home Improvement Stores
    • Home Depot
    • Lowe’s
  • Personal Care
    • Great Clips
  • Pharmacies
    • CVS
    • Rite Aid
    • Walgreens
  • Restaurants
    • Panera Bread
  • Retail Businesses
    • Barnes & Noble
    • Dollar General
    • Dollar Tree
    • Macy’s
    • Old Navy/Gap
    • Petco
    • Ulta
  • Service Providers
    • Uber

Not requiring masks

  • Walmart
  • Target
  • Starbucks
  • Sam’s Club
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • Trader Joe’s

