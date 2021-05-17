LIST: Which Virginia stores still require masks to enter - and which don’t?

While Virginia’s mask mandate has been lifted for fully vaccinated people, individual businesses can still enforce a mask policy.

As of May 15, those fully vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask in Virginia in most indoor or outdoor settings; however, local communities and businesses are able keep mask rules in effect.

Many stores have now dropped mask requirements and if you don’t see a store listed below, check the door before entering -- most have their policy posted there.

Here’s a look at which stores and businesses are still requiring customers to wear mask -- and which are not:

Requiring masks

Entertainment Venues AMC Theaters Salem Memorial Ballpark Regal Theatres

Grocery Stores ALDI Kroger Whole Foods

Home Improvement Stores Home Depot Lowe’s

Personal Care Great Clips

Pharmacies CVS Rite Aid Walgreens

Restaurants Panera Bread

Retail Businesses Barnes & Noble Dollar General Dollar Tree Macy’s Old Navy/Gap Petco Ulta

Service Providers Uber



Not requiring masks