Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on Elizabeth River

One man is dead and two other people, including a child, are injured after a tugboat and a small recreational boat collided on the Elizabeth River, Virginia Marine Police said.

News outlets report that officers received a report of the boating accident near the Jordan Bridge on Wednesday night.

One man died at the scene, police said. A child was taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in serious condition and another man had minor injuries.

Officials were working to locate and notify the family of the man who died. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, police said.