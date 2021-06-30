Walmart launching low-cost insulin to promote access, affordability for patients with diabetes

Walmart has unveiled its own low-cost insulin to “revolutionize the access and affordability” of diabetes treatment.

The multinational retail corporation announced in a press release Tuesday that it will be offering analog insulin vials, priced at $72.88 and FlexPen, priced at $85.88, through its private ReliOn brand.

The brand, which is manufactured by Novo Nordisk, will be available in Walmart pharmacies this week and Sam’s Club pharmacies in mid-July. Walmart estimates that these products will save customers between 58% to 75%, which is $101 saved per branded vial or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.

“We know many people with diabetes struggle to manage the financial burden of this condition, and we are focused on helping by providing affordable solutions. We also know this is a condition that disproportionately impacts underserved populations,” said Walmart Health & Wellness Executive Vice President Dr. Cheryl Pegus.

