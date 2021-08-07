Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters arrested after locking themselves to drill equipment in West Virginia

Protestors arrested after locking themselves in drill equipment in West Virginia

More mountain valley pipeline protestors are facing charges after locking themselves to drilling equipment in West Virginia.

It happened early Friday morning where the project crosses under Interstate 64 in Greenbrier County.

A banner at the site read, “MVP Is Deadly; Doom To The Pipeline.”

“In the expansive timeline of industrial extraction, halting work for a single day might feel molecular, but today’s action is anything but isolated,” one of the protesters said.

“Today, I am taking action against the MVP. For me, the only option is to take direct action against this pipeline which is tearing through the beautiful mountains of Appalachia,” the second protester added.

According to the group Appalachians Against Pipelines, this halted work at the site for more than two hours.

Both individuals, whose identities have not been disclosed, were arrested before 8:30 a.m. A bail has not yet been set.