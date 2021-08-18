Charlottesville brewery and Duke’s Mayo team up to create a mayonnaise brew

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville brewery and Duke’s Mayonnaise are linking up to create a very interesting drink

Before you get grossed out, there’s no mayo in this beer.

The beer called “Family Recipe” is actually a Vienna-style lager.

“It’s not necessarily about mayo and beer, it’s more about like, what is the best accompaniment to beer, and in that regard, big giant delicious BLT pairs really well with this beer,” said Carrie Throckmorton of Champion Brewing told NBC 29.

The companies are both based in Virginia, inspiring the collaboration.

The beer launches on Friday at Champion Brewing.