American Airlines will not serve alcohol until January 2022

Don’t expect to buy any booze on an American Airline flight until next year at the earliest.

The airline says the suspension of alcohol sales in the main cabin of its flights is to cut down on aggressive and violent passengers.

The airline initially suspended alcohol during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic with alcohol service set to return in September; however, that date has been extended to Jan. 18, 2022.

Alcohol will still be served in first class.

Southwest Airlines is the only other major airline in the U.S. that is also not serving alcohol.