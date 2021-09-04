Broken McDonald’s ice cream machines under investigation by the FTC

McDonald’s customers always joke about how the fast-food chain’s ice cream machines are always broken. Now, the federal government is getting involved in this situation.

The Wall Street Journal says the federal trade commission reached out to several McDonald’s franchises this summer to try to figure out what’s going on.

Many owners say the machines are too complex and require a four-hour-long cleaning cycle at night that often fails.

According to the report, the FTC wants to find out how suppliers and equipment are reviewed, and if restaurant owners are allowed to work on their own machines.

Until then, one McDonald’s fan created an online map titled “McBroken,” that tracks which ice cream machines from the company are working nationwide.