WATCH LIVE: 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony from New York City

Flowers and American flags rest among the names of the fallen on the south pool at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Family members of 9/11 victims will gather on the Memorial plaza to read aloud the names of those killed in the 9/11 attacks and in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

The focus of the commemoration will be the reading of the names by family members in-person. Throughout the ceremony, six moments of silence will be observed, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The program will commence at 8:30 a.m., and the first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m.