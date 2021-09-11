WATCH LIVE: Flight 93 Memorial 9/11 Observance Ceremony

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The sun sets behind The Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, as the nation prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The annual observance will begin at 9:45 a.m.

At 10:03 a.m. – the moment Flight 93 crashed – the names of the passengers and crew members will be read, the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory, and a wreath will be placed at the Wall of Names.

At the conclusion of the wreath-laying, the ceremonial gate to the crash site will be opened and family members will walk out to the crash site.

