WATCH LIVE: Flight 93 Memorial 9/11 Observance Ceremony

Observance scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. Livestream player will be added before it begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

The sun sets behind The Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, as the nation prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The sun sets behind The Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, as the nation prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The annual observance will begin at 9:45 a.m.

At 10:03 a.m. – the moment Flight 93 crashed – the names of the passengers and crew members will be read, the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory, and a wreath will be placed at the Wall of Names.

At the conclusion of the wreath-laying, the ceremonial gate to the crash site will be opened and family members will walk out to the crash site.

Below is a complete list of those scheduled to speak during the event:

  • Vice President Kamala Harris
  • Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf
  • 43rd President George W. Bush
  • U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland
  • Captain David Kurtz, Commanding Officer, USS Somerset
  • Gordon Felt, brother of passenger Edward Porter Felt

