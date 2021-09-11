WATCH LIVE: Flight 93 Memorial 9/11 Observance Ceremony

The annual observance will begin at 9:45 a.m.
At 10:03 a.m. – the moment Flight 93 crashed – the names of the passengers and crew members will be read, the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory, and a wreath will be placed at the Wall of Names.
At the conclusion of the wreath-laying, the ceremonial gate to the crash site will be opened and family members will walk out to the crash site.
Below is a complete list of those scheduled to speak during the event:
- Vice President Kamala Harris
- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf
- 43rd President George W. Bush
- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland
- Captain David Kurtz, Commanding Officer, USS Somerset
- Gordon Felt, brother of passenger Edward Porter Felt