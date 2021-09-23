Police: One dead, at least 13 injured in Tennessee Kroger shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Police in Tennessee say they are at the scene of a shooting at a grocery store in the suburbs of Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that they are assisting local police at the scene of the shooting, a Kroger in Collierville, about 30 miles east of Memphis.

At least one person is dead and 13 others are injured in connection with the shooting, according to NBC News.

Police said that the shooter killed himself, which is the second death in connection to this shooting.

Footage from Memphis area TV news stations showed ambulances and police cruisers have converged in the store parking lot.