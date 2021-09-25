Nebraska mother with cancer gets her wish to see her daughter play

A Nebraska woman battling a late stage of cancer had only one wish and that was to attend her daughter's volleyball game in person.

Teresa Hagedorn has been fighting sarcoma for the last few years.

Because of the pandemic, she couldn’t leave home and was unable to attend her daughter’s volleyball game for two seasons. That’s when her caregivers and the fire department jumped into action.

They figured out how to transport Hagedorn to the match and even sat her courtside.

“All I was wanting was just to watch her play for a little bit, so this is above and beyond what I could’ve imagined,” she said.

The team wore yellow jerseys to raise awareness for sarcoma. It also set up a fundraiser to help fight cancer.