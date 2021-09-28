Two Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters lock themselves to equipment in West Virginia

LINDSLIDE, W.V. – Two Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters have attached themselves to equipment at a site in West Virginia, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

According to the group, one of the protesters was extracted from the site in Lindslide as of 11 a.m. after they prevented construction for more than five hours. The other protester was in the process of being extracted by law enforcement.

The protesters locked to the equipment identified themselves as Loam and Spit and said that they “are in solidarity with Indigenous water protectors fighting to stop Line 3 and share outrage for the heinous charges being placed on them and on No DAPL protestors 8 years later.”

Construction of the pipeline started in 2018 and the company is continuing the go through the process of getting the necessary construction permits.

The VA Department of Environmental Quality held a meeting in Rocky Mount on Monday night on the project’s certification under the Clean Water Act, and another hearing takes place Tuesday night in Radford at 6 p.m. Residents are invited to share comments or concerns with the State Water Control Board at the meeting, which is also accepting written comments until Oct. 27.