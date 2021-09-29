Texas Roadhouse warns customers of a fake meal scam going around

Despite what a popular post going around Facebook says, Texas Roadhouse is not offering a free meal for two.
The chain restaurant posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, saying there is an account impersonating them in an attempt to get personal information.
The fake page uses the company’s logo and name, but there’s one small detail you’ll notice. Instead of the original name, “Texas Roadhouse,” the scam page is called “Texas Roadhouse’s.”
The page has a fake message on it that’s offering a deal that doesn’t exist. The text of the post reads:
Meal for two with drinks voucher offer for everyone!
I’m Gerald L.Morgan, CEO of texas roadhouses. I know times have been tough so to help everyone out I have a special surprise for everyone who shares&comments then. Every person who does this by Sep 30th can get a voucher. Each voucher can be used at any texas roadhouses restaurant to get a meal for two with drinks!
It also shares a link for people to fill out sensitive information, and if you see it, don’t fill it out!
In the official statement from the company, they warned customers to always check for the blue verified check to ensure it’s the correct Texas Roadhouse.
ATTENTION GUESTS, PLEASE READ: There is a scam circulating on Facebook offering Texas Roadhouse meal vouchers and other...Posted by Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday, September 28, 2021