Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

Texas Roadhouse warns customers of a fake meal scam going around

Spoiler alert: There’s no voucher for a free meal for two at Texas Roadhouse if you share a Facebook post

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Texas Roadhouse, Scam
A "Now Hiring" sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
A "Now Hiring" sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Despite what a popular post going around Facebook says, Texas Roadhouse is not offering a free meal for two.

The chain restaurant posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, saying there is an account impersonating them in an attempt to get personal information.

The fake page uses the company’s logo and name, but there’s one small detail you’ll notice. Instead of the original name, “Texas Roadhouse,” the scam page is called “Texas Roadhouse’s.”

The page has a fake message on it that’s offering a deal that doesn’t exist. The text of the post reads:

Meal for two with drinks voucher offer for everyone!

I’m Gerald L.Morgan, CEO of texas roadhouses. I know times have been tough so to help everyone out I have a special surprise for everyone who shares&comments then. Every person who does this by Sep 30th can get a voucher. Each voucher can be used at any texas roadhouses restaurant to get a meal for two with drinks!

It also shares a link for people to fill out sensitive information, and if you see it, don’t fill it out!

In the official statement from the company, they warned customers to always check for the blue verified check to ensure it’s the correct Texas Roadhouse.

ATTENTION GUESTS, PLEASE READ: There is a scam circulating on Facebook offering Texas Roadhouse meal vouchers and other...

Posted by Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email