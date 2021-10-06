Dolly Parton raises $700,000 to help residents impacted by Tennessee flood damage

Country Queen Dolly Parton and her businesses have raised $700,000 to help residents affected by the sudden flooding in Tennessee that left more than 20 people dead in late August.

Parton raised the money in support of the United Way of Humphreys County. One of the reasons she chose this organization was because one of her friends, country singer Loretta Lynn, lives in Humphreys County. During the deadly flooding, the foreman of Lynn’s ranch was swept away in the floodwaters.

“I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recovery,” Parton said. “Loretta and her people helped us out so much following the wildfires in 2016 that I just knew we had to do something to help them. They have our prayers and our thoughts as they go through this time.”

The businesses that took part in raising the money include Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud and the Dollywood Foundation.

Anyone interested in donating directly to the United Way of Humphreys County is asked to visit unitedwayhumphreys.org for more information.