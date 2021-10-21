Fake spider webs are nightmares for wildlife

Beware of the tangled webs you weave this spooky season. Those fake spider webs that give your house a creepy vibe are even scarier than you might think.

Experts warn they can be a literal death trap for insects and other wildlife—like bats and birds.

When a bug gets stuck in a real spider web, it’s a normal part of the food chain, but a fake one can impact our ecosystem.

“Every time an animal gets injured or gets affected by a fake spider web, were affecting the food chain and biology and natural history of these species,” said Dr. Ernesto Dominguez, a Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center veterinarian.

Veterinarians suggest adding fake spider webs inside your home instead of outdoors.