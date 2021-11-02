Southwest Virginia real estate couple indicted on federal fraud, identity theft charges

WISE COUNTY, Va. – A Wise, Virginia couple who owned and operated a local real estate agency has been indicted on federal fraud and identity theft charges.

40-year-old Jessee Allen Deloach and 38-year-old Natasha Ashley Miller Deloach owned Koltown Properties, which has locations in Wise and Abingdon, Virginia.

Court documents reveal that from March 1, 2016, to November 30, 2019, the husband and wife created at least 19 fraudulent sales contracts, which were then submitted to multiple advance commission companies to fraudulently obtain money.

“Advance commission companies provide a financial service to real estate agents by assisting them with cash flow,” said the Department of Justice in a news release. “Specifically, real estate agents sell portions of their pending commissions on legitimate residential sales contracts in exchange for access to cash before the closing date.”

Both defendants face the following charges:

Wire fraud

Aggravated identity theft

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Officials say the couple will appear in court on Nov. 9 in Abingdon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virginia State Police are investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lena L. Busscher is prosecuting the case.