Elon Musk’s SpaceX is planning to launch four astronauts, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer, from the International Space Station Wedn

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is planning to launch four astronauts, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer, from the International Space Station Wednesday night.

This mission will be the company’s fifth human spaceflight to date.

The launch is scheduled for 9:03 p.m.