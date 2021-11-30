A 47 ft. Christmas tree made of bourbon barrels? Two Kentucky brothers made it happen

One very special tree in Kentucky is made out of something not-so traditional.

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – Christmas is just around the corner, which means people are getting into the holiday spirit.

This is especially true for two brothers in Kentucky, who made a unique tree in western Kentucky that’s full of Christmas spirit... Literally, of course.

The two brothers created a bourbon barrel Christmas tree! Last year, it measured at 30 ft. tall, but this year, they pulled out all the stops.

With a whopping 450 bourbon barrels, this year’s tree stands at 47 ft.

It’s all a part of collecting money to help families get gifts this Christmas.

“I’m amazed by it, just how they were able to assemble it and everything. And the fact that they’re also doing donations for Affordable Christmas, it was a win-win for a little adventure day to come and see,” said visitor Abby Skaggs.

The brothers want to get it certified by the Guinness Book of World Records.