Melania Trump releasing digital artwork NFT, ‘Melania’s Vision’

First lady Melania Trump stands next to the 2020 Official White House Christmas tree as it is presented on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Add Melania Trump to the list of those jumping into the NFT game.

NFT is an abbreviation for non-fungible token.

Here’s how The Verge explains the concept:

NFTs are designed to give you something that can’t be copied: ownership of the work (though the artist can still retain the copyright and reproduction rights, just like with physical artwork). To put it in terms of physical art collecting: anyone can buy a Monet print. But only one person can own the original. Mitchell Clark, The Verge

In this case, the NFT is a digital copy of a watercolor painting by Marc-Antoine Coulon entitled “Melania’s Vision.”

The limited-edition piece of digital artwork will cost 1 SOL (Solana blockchain protocol [more on that here]), which is about $150.

Along with the artwork, an audio file of Trump saying, “My vision is: look forward with inspiration, strength, and courage,” is included.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards helping children aging out of the foster care system.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community,” explained Trump in a news release.

She plans to release more NFTs in the future with an auction scheduled for January.

Those interested in purchasing “Melania’s Vision” can click here to buy it.