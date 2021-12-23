WATCH: Third-grade teacher makes full-court shot, earns her class hot chocolate

A group of third-grade students watched in anticipation as their teacher prepared to make a basketball shot from across the court.

A group of third-grade students in D.C. watched in anticipation as their teacher prepared to make a basketball shot from across the court.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, also known as Ms. Fitz, had promised to treat her students at Holy Trinity School in Georgetown with hot chocolate if she made the shot.

Needless to say, those kids were able to celebrate later with a warm cup of hot chocolate as their teacher’s shot was nothing but net.

As the kids watched Fitzpatrick make the full-court shot, the entire playground court erupted into cheer. The video of the incredible basketball shot has since then gone viral.

The sensational video has many wondering what the teacher’s story is. Apparently she used to play for the women’s basketball team at Rutgers University.

