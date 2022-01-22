Texas woman arrested after allegedly trying to buy mother’s baby for $500K, deputies say

Stranger who offered mother $500K to purchase her baby in store check-out line now out on bond

CROCKETT, Texas – A Texas woman has been released on bond after she reportedly tried to buy another woman’s infant son while they both waited in a Walmart checkout line, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Taylor, 49, approached the mother while she was standing in line, noticing her two children that were inside of her shopping cart, according to a report from our sister station KSAT. That’s when she started to comment on the youngest child, allegedly offering to buy the mother’s infant son for $250,000.

When the mother declined the offer, Taylor didn’t back down and increased her offer to $500,000 and threatened that she would take the little boy if the mother didn’t accept her offer, according to authorities.

Luckily, the mother was able to get away from Taylor and safely leave the store.

Taylor was arrested and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.

On Thursday, she was released from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a $50,000 bond.