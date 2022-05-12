Remembering fallen law enforcement, college graduation and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

The YMCA of Danville is partnering with SOVAH for a blood drive. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Y. All donors will receive a T-shirt.

Law enforcement from across the region will gather today for the Roanoke Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service. The annual event remembers those who died in the line of duty since 1892. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will speak at the event. It begins at 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board will hold a public meeting today. The board will accept comments about proposed transportation improvements that have been recommended for funding. These include highway, rail, public transportation projects and more. Today’s meeting begins at 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View.

Central Virginia Community College will hold commencement today. The college will award more than 1,000 degrees, diplomas and certificates. This is the first in-person ceremony since May 2019. The last two years were virtual due to the pandemic. Today’s commencement begins at 7 p.m. at the Vines Center at Liberty University.

A Franklin County deputy, charged with driving under the influence, will be in court today for a hearing. McKenzie Smith was arrested last month. He is currently on leave from the sheriff’s office.