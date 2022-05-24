Hurricane season outlook, public hearings and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its outlook for the upcoming Hurricane Season. Forecasters will give their expectations for the number of named storms and hurricanes and how you can prepare. Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

The Rockbridge Area YMCA will hold a ribbon-cutting for its Early Learning Center. As we’ve reported, the center will have five classrooms and will be able to serve more than seventy children. The center will kick off with a preschool summer camp next month.

The Roanoke Valley Community Band will hold its spring concert tonight. The “Thank you to Front Line Workers” concert is tonight at 7 p.m. at Hidden Valley High School. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

The woman, accused of taking a two-year-old from a Giles County church, will be sentenced today on a separate drug charge. As we’ve reported, Nancy Fridley plead guilty to a drug possession charge in February. She’s also facing charges in Giles County, accused of taking a two-year-old from a church nursery.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about the county’s real estate tax rate. The board is proposing setting the tax rate at 52 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from the current rate of 54 cents. On average, real estate assessments increase twenty percent this year. The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. at the Administration Building.

Christiansburg Town Council could approve its budget and tax rates for the next fiscal year. The proposed spending plan is $74.7 million. Tax rates are not expected to change. The new fiscal year starts on July 1st.